Terry L. Midland, 70, of Taylorville, passed away Sunday, June 24, 2018, at his home.

Visitation will be 9 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 3, with Pastor Karla Frost officiating at Irwin Chapel, 591 Glen Crossing Road in Glen Carbon. Burial will follow with full military rites at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon.