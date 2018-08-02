Terry Lee Blackburn, 62, of Collinsville, IL died on Saturday, July 28, 2018 at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, MO surrounded by his family.

He was born in Delaware, OH on August 31, 1955.

Terry married Shirley Bohn in 1999.

The U.S. Marine Corps veteran served in the Vietnam War.

Besides his wife of 17 years, Terry is survived by a daughter, Daisy Blackburn of Collinsville, IL; a step daughter, Leslie (Michael) Diefenbach of Collinsville, IL; a step son, Richard (Sherry) Graham of Belleville, IL and several grandchildren, including Christopher Mays III and Ethan Blackburn. Also surviving are 3 brothers: David, Blackburn, Michael Blackburn and John Blackburn and Dena & Ed Boss, his sister in law and brother in law.

Terry is preceded in death by his parents,

Graveside services will be held at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis, MO at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, August 13, 2018.

Professional services entrusted to the care of Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory of Granite City, IL.

