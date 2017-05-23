Terry Lee Buchanan, 55, of Fidelity, died after a battle with cancer at 6:35 a.m. Monday, May 22, 2017, at home surrounded by his family.
Graveside services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, June 3, at Maple Lawn Cemetery in Fidelity.
Terry Lee Buchanan, 55, of Fidelity, died after a battle with cancer at 6:35 a.m. Monday, May 22, 2017, at home surrounded by his family.
Graveside services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, June 3, at Maple Lawn Cemetery in Fidelity.
AdVantage News | 1000 W. Homer Adams Pkwy, Godfrey, IL 62035 | Phone: 618.463.0612 | Copyright 2014