Terry Lee Buchanan, 69, of Brighton, died at 8:41 p.m. on Friday, April 6, 2018, at Christian Hospital in St. Louis.
Visitation will be from 3-7 p.m. on Monday, April 9, at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Burial will be private.
