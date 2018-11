Terry Lee Hargis

Terry Lee Hargis, 61, of Granite City, passed away at 8:36 p.m. Tuesday, November 6, 2018, at his home.

In celebration of his life, visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Monday, November 12, at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City, where funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, November 13.