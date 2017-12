The Rev. Faye Donohue, a resident of Rosewood Care Center in Alton, died at 5:15 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017.

Visitation will be 10 a.m. until service at noon Tuesday, Dec. 5, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Alton. Burial will take place in Upper Alton Cemetery.