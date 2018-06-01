Thelma E. Jacobsmeyer, 94, of Maryville, formerly of Granite City, passed away on Thursday, May 31, 2018, at Anderson Hospital in Maryville.

In celebration of Thelma’s life, visitation will be 9 a.m. until service at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 2, with Pastor Karla Frost officiating at St. John United Church of Christ, 2901 Nameoki Road in Granite City. Burial will follow at Friedens Cemetery in St. Louis. Memorial donations are suggested to St. John United Church of Christ or the American Cancer Society.

Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City, is serving the family.