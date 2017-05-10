Thelma M. Judy, 89, of Granite City, passed away at 9:45 a.m. on Monday, May 8, 2017 at Integrity of Columbia Nursing Home in Columbia, Ill.

She was born Dec. 11, 1927, in Stewart County, Tenn., a daughter of William “Percy” and Georgia (Gann) Brown. She married John “Jack” Judy in January 1950 in Arkansas, and he passed away in April 1994. She had worked as a receptionist at H&R Block with 16 years of service as a receptionist. She was a dedicated and faithful member of St. Elizabeth Catholic Church in Granite City, where she was very active and enjoyed volunteering with many projects. She also enjoyed attending the H.O.P.E. widows luncheon and enjoyed gardening. She will be remembered for the love and special times shared with her family and friends.

She is survived by five children and their spouses, Kathleen and George Motsegood of White Heath, Ill., Angela Jackson of Columbia, Ill., Marie and Gene Drezek of Hazelwood, Mo., John “Jack” and Tammie Judy of Oakland, Tenn., and James “Jim” Judy of Waterloo, Ill.; seven grandchildren and their spouses, Perry and Jen Motsegood, Henry and Karen Motsegood, Michele Cain, Mark and Andrea Jackson, Amanda and Brad Darrow, John Alan and Jaelithe Judy and Jeff L. Judy; 12 great-grandchildren, Alek, Natalia, Anya, Jack, Jake, Luke, MJ, Maria, Madelyn, Alex, Avery and Isaac; four sisters and spouses, Gladys and Clayton Miller of Fulton, Mo., Phyllis Popmarkoff of Granite City, Diane and Charles Sexton of Troy, Ill., and Karen and Tal Fisk of Troy, Ill.; many nieces, nephews, other extended family and friends.

In addition to her beloved husband and parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Frances Brown and Elaine Kuroz; and three brothers, Adrian Brown, David Brown and Marshall Brown.

In celebration of her life, visitation will be noon until time of funeral service at 1 p.m. Friday, May 12, at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City, with Father Chris Comerford officiating. Burial will be at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis.

In lieu of floral tributes, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, Special Olympics or as Masses and may be accepted at the funeral home.