Theodore L. “Ted” Vrenick, 91, of Granite City, passed away at 6 p.m. Sunday, June 24, 2018, at Liberty Village Rehabilitation Center in Maryville.

In celebration of his life, visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Friday, June 29, at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City. A funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 30, at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church in Granite City, with Father Zachary Edgar as celebrant. Burial will follow with military honors at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon.