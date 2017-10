Theresa A. (Torres) Bunker, 67, of Alton, died at 9:14 p.m. Friday, Oct. 27, 2017, in Wood River surrounded by her loving family.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 2, at Gent Funeral Home in Alton, where funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 3. Burial will be at St. Joseph’s Cemetery.