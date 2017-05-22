Theresa Ann Arneson, 55, of Litchfield, formerly of Madison, died at 3:35 p.m. Tuesday, May 16, 2017, at Gateway Regional Medical Center in Granite City. Services are private.
Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory is handling arrangements.
