Theresa Kay Presley, 65, of Collinsville, died at 11:05 p.m. Monday, April 17, 2017, at Missouri Baptist Hospital in St. Louis.
The family will hold a private celebration of her life.
Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory is handling arrangements.
Theresa Kay Presley, 65, of Collinsville, died at 11:05 p.m. Monday, April 17, 2017, at Missouri Baptist Hospital in St. Louis.
The family will hold a private celebration of her life.
Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory is handling arrangements.
AdVantage News | 1000 W. Homer Adams Pkwy, Godfrey, IL 62035 | Phone: 618.463.0612 | Copyright 2014