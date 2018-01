Thomas “Tom” Raymond Hackethal, 87, of Edwardsville, died at 7:40 p.m. Friday, Jan. 26, 2018, in his sleep at his home.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 30, at Weber & Rodney Funeral Home. Services will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 31, at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Roselawn Memorial Gardens in Bethalto.