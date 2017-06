Thomas Christopher Earls, 61, of Granite City, died at 8:12 a.m. Tuesday, June 20, 2017, at Gateway Regional Medical Center ER in Granite City.

The family will hold a visitation from 10:30 a.m. until 11 a.m. memorial services Saturday, June 24, at St. John United Church of Christ. Private burial will be at a later date at Sunset Hills Memorial Estates.

Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory is handling arrangements.