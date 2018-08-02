Thomas Curvey of Alton passed away July 5, 2018 after a brief illness. He was born October 13, 1934 to Vernon and Atha Elvira (Worthy) Curvey.

Thomas married Margie Yarborough and shares two children with her, he later married Ramona Smith and shared two children with her. After retiring from Owens Illinois he traveled to art shows where he was able to sell his oil paintings, he was active in Boy Scouts of America Explorer Post 7 for many years and was active in MSLQMRA building motors for the track kids at Bunker Hill. He was “Papa Tom” to all the kids. He is survived by his children Monty (Nancy) Curvey, Zena Slow and Rena Martin, 10 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren with one on the way; a brother Perry Curvey and a sister Sally Dolehide.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Ramona, daughter Terri Ann Dodson, and a brother Bill Curvey.

A Celebration of Life will be August 18, 2018 at the Wood River Moose Lodge in Wood River, Illinois beginning at 6 p.m.

Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Alton handled arrangements.