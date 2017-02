Thomas E. “Tom” DeVrieze, 68, of Granite City, died Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017, at Gateway Regional Medical Center surrounded by his family.

Visitation will be 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, Feb. 13, 2017, at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City. Services will be at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14, at the funeral home. Burial will follow with military rites at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon.