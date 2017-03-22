Thomas Edward Voyles Sr.

Thomas Edward Voyles Sr., 70, died Tuesday, March 21, 2017. 

Visitation will be 4 p.m. until service at 7 p.m. Friday, March 24, at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Burial will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 25, at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.