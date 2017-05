Thomas F. Prullage, 84, of Alton, died at 8:24 p.m. Saturday, May 13, 2017, at home with his family by his side.

Visitation will be 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, May 18, at Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey, where a prayer service will be at 3:30 pm. Memorial Mass will be at 10 a.m. Friday, May 19, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church. Inurnment will follow at St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Godfrey with military rites by Alton VFW Post 1308.