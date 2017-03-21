Thomas Floyd Topal, 79, of Benld and formerly of Madison, passed away at 10:55 p.m. Wednesday, March 15, 2017, at Heritage Manor Nursing Home in Staunton.

He was born Nov. 30, 1937, in East St. Louis, a son of the late Floyd Withers and Rose Marie (Topal) Varady. He married Patsy Ann (Young) Topal on Nov. 28, 1981, and she passed away on Oct. 8, 2009. He retired in 2005 from Lockheed Martin in Arlington, Texas, after 25 years of dedicated service as an aerospace inspector. He proudly served his country with the United States Marine Corps. He was a Class of 1956 graduate of Madison High School and enjoyed his days of hunting and fishing. He will be remembered for the love and special times shared with his family and friends.

He is survived by a son, Michael Topal of Granite City; two daughters, Tina Brokaw of North Carolina and Patty (David) Newell of Collinsville; two stepdaughters, Debra Arnold of Granite City and Candy Woodruff of Granite City; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; three brothers, Tim (Karen) Varady of Granite City, Bob (Mary Jane) Varady of Granite City and David (Robyn) Varady of Highland; two sisters, Diane (Luke) Thompson of Louisiana and Jolene (Ed) Levy of Madison; special friend, Cathy Petrak of Benld; his precious buddy, Sissy; many nieces, nephews, other extended family and friends.

In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife and mother of their children, Beverly (Trobaugh) Topal; stepson, Wayne Varady; a brother, Donald Varady; a sister, Michelle Gulledge and his maternal grandparents, George and Theresa Topal.

In accordance to his wishes, cremation rites were accorded and a private burial will be at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

Irwin Chapel of Granite City in charge of arrangements; irwinchapel.com.