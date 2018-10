Thomas G. Marcus Jr., 54, formerly of Granite City, passed away Saturday, September 29, 2018.

Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. until a celebration of life service at 8 p.m. Friday, October 5, at Conkle Funeral Home, 4925 W. 16th St. in Speedway, Ind. Contributions may be made to the American Heart Association.