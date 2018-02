Thomas Henry Wuellner Sr., 84, of Alton, died at 4:40 p.m. Friday, Feb. 2, 2018, at Missouri Baptist Hospital in St. Louis, surrounded by his family.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 6, at Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 7, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Alton. Interment will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery in Alton.