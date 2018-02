Thomas J. “Tom” Harris, 65, of Edwardsville, died at 4:57 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018, at SSM St. Mary’s Hospital in Clayton, Mo.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Monday, Feb. 5, at Weber & Rodney Funeral Home. Services will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 6, at the funeral home. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery in St. Louis.