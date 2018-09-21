Thomas J. Bridick

Thomas J. Bridick, 75, of Granite City, passed away with his loving family by his side on Thursday, September 20, 2018, at Edwardsville Nursing and Rehab.

Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Sunday, September 23, at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City. In celebration of his life, funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Monday, September 24, at Irwin Chapel in Granite City, with Chaplain Thomas Nadelin officiating. Tom will be laid to rest next to Jeanne at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Edwardsville.