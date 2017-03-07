Thomas Michael Shea, 82, of Edwardsville, passed away on Sunday, March 5, 2017, at Anderson Hospital in Maryville.

Tom was born July 24, 1934 in Pittsfield, Mass., the son of the late James and Elizabeth (Hogarty) Shea. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 43 years, Dolores J. (Barea) Shea; and his son, Keith Michael Shea.

Surviving are his son, Kevin Shea; grandchildren, Emma and Owen, and their mother, Jane Henderson; and his special friend and companion, Joyce Nyerges.

Tom’s life was devoted to helping children with special needs. After receiving his doctorate at Boston University, he taught and was an internationally published author in special education. He ended his teaching career at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville. His large circle of friends will remember him for his wit, enjoyment of eating out and his strong faith. Tom was an active member of the St. Louis Old Cathedral and enjoyed being a volunteer reader and serving on the board for Minds Eye, the radio station for the blind.

In celebration of his life, visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until time of funeral Mass at 11 a.m. on Thursday, March 9, at the Old Cathedral in St. Louis with Father Richard Quirk as celebrant. Burial will follow at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon. In lieu of floral tributes, memorials are suggested to Minds Eye or to the SIUE Foundation for the Shea Scholarship. Irwin Chapel of Glen Carbon in charge of arrangements; irwinchapel.com.