Thomas O. Sanders, 90, of Granite City, passed away at 3:55 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017, at Anderson Hospital in Maryville.

He was born June 1, 1926, in Steelville, Mo., a son of the late Herkly and Bertha Mae (Faulkner) Sanders. He married Alene Sanders in October 1973 and she passed away Nov. 24, 2009.

He retired from Granite City Steel after over 40 years of dedicated service as a switchman. The United States Navy veteran proudly served his country during World War II. He was a dedicated and faithful member of Faith Baptist Church in Granite City for over 50 years. He was raised in a very musically gifted family and loved playing many instruments and singing. He enjoyed his days of wood carving and whittling, tending to his garden, fishing and reading his Bible. He loved the outdoors and cherished his family visits down in Steelville.

He is survived by three daughters, Vickie and Billy Grady of Granite City, Cathy and Rev. Henry Crippen of Granite City and Patty Sanders and Greg Howell of St. Louis; three sons, Jerry O. Sanders of Granite City, Tom Sanders of Granite City and Rob and Tami Sanders of Wentzville; three stepsons, Paul and Crystal Henry of Arkansas, Robert Parker of Arkansas and Ray Parker of Collinsville; one sister, Gloria and Bill Coffman of Steelville; former wife and lifetime companion, Doris Robertson of Granite City; many grandchildren, great grandchildren, step-grandchildren, step-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other extended family and friends.

In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Vernon Sanders, James “Bud” Sanders and J.T. Sanders; and three sisters, Bertha Sanders, Lenna Doss and Pearl Kruger.

In celebration of his life, visitation will be 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017, at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City, where funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, with the Rev. Mark King and the Rev. Henry Crippen officiating. Burial with full military honors will be at Lakeview Memorial Gardens in Fairview Heights.

Memorials may be made to Faith Baptist Church in Granite City and may be accepted at the funeral home; irwinchapel.com.