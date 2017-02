Thomas Spurgeon, 77, of Bethalto, died Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017, in Eureka, Mo., with his family by his side.

Visitation will be 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12, at Elias, Kallal, and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto, where service will be 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 13. Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens.