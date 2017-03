Tiffany L. Weiss, 34, of Collinsville, died Wednesday, March 22, 2017, at Saint Elizabeth’s Hospital in Belleville.

Visitation will be 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday, March 26, and 8 a.m. until funeral service at 10 a.m. Monday, March 27, all at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland. Interment will be at Robinson Cemetery in Pocahontas.