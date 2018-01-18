Timmy “Tim” Lee Nelson, 42, of Carrollton, passed away at 10:42 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018, at his home with his wife and brother by his side.

He was born Aug. 7, 1975, in Alton, the son of Paul B. Nelson Jr. and the late Nancy Carol (Guffey) Forsythe.

Tim married Casey (Scott) Nelson on May 11, 2013, in Destin, Fla.; she resides in Carrollton. Surviving in addition to his wife, Casey, are his son, Crew Albert Nelson; one brother and sister-in-law, Paul B. and Emy Nelson III of Jerseyville; one stepbrother, James Forsyth of France; a brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Dennis and Michelle LaMarsh of Jerseyville; a nephew, Paul B. Nelson IV of Jerseyville; and two nieces, Mackenzie and Adalynn LaMarsh of Jerseyville.

His son and wife were the light of his life. He inspired others with his determination and he will always be fondly remembered by those who knew him.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents; his mother, Carol Forsyth; his father-in-law, Albert W. Scott III; and a stepsister, Shelly Forsythe.

Tim attended Civic Memorial High School in Bethalto until 1990, then transferred to Calhoun High School, where he was a player on the 1992 Calhoun Warrior State Football Championship Team. He graduated from Calhoun High School in 1993.

After graduating from ITT Technical School in 1997, he was then employed at Thompson Reuters in Creve Coeur, Mo., where he worked as a client implementation specialist.

Tim was selected and served as head football coach at Marquette Catholic High School in Alton from 2008-2012 after being the assistant football coach in 2007. He then served as the head football coach at Dupo High School in 2013. He returned home to Calhoun High School and served as the assistant football coach from 2013 until the time of his passing.

A member of the Baptist faith, a celebration of Tim’s life will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 21, 2018, at Calhoun High School Gymnasium in Hardin with Pastor Jason Pierce, Coach Ric Johns and best friend, J.D. Lorton, officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be directed to Nellystrong C.A.N. Educational Trust or The Jason Motte Foundation.

An online condolence and guestbook are available at gresskallalschaaf.com.