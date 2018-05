Timothy “Darin” Dearing, 49, of Alton, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, May 24, 2018, peacefully at home, in his sleep.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until service at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 2, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto. Pastors Sharon and Brian Archer will officiate. Burial will follow at Woodland Hills Cemetery in East Alton.