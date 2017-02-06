Timothy Allen Hartley Jr., 33, died Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017, at St. Francis Hospital in Litchfield.
Visitation will be 2 p.m. until funeral at 3 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7, at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Burial will be private at Upper Alton Cemetery.
