Timothy Andrew Woodrome, 57, of Granite City, died at 11:56 a.m. Tuesday, July 11, 2017, at Gateway Regional Medical Center in Granite City.
Services are private.
Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory is handling arrangements.
Timothy Andrew Woodrome, 57, of Granite City, died at 11:56 a.m. Tuesday, July 11, 2017, at Gateway Regional Medical Center in Granite City.
Services are private.
Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory is handling arrangements.
AdVantage News | 1000 W. Homer Adams Pkwy, Godfrey, IL 62035 | Phone: 618.463.0612 | Copyright 2014