Timothy Arthur Briggs, 58, of Granite City, passed away Thursday, May 17, 2018 at his home.

Visitation will be 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. Saturday, May 26, at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates Mausoleum in Glen Carbon. In celebration of his life, funeral services will follow at 11 a.m. Saturday in the mausoleum. Interment will follow at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates.

Irwin Chapel is handling arrangements.