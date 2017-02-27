Timothy E. Sanderson

Timothy E. Sanderson, 57, of Edwardsville, died at 2:13 a.m. Friday, Feb. 24, 2017, at Christian Hospital in St. Louis. 

Visitation will be 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28, at Weber & Rodney Funeral Home. Cremation will follow visitation.