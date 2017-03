Timothy Earl Dagon, 42, of Granite City, died at 12:31 p.m. Sunday, March 5, 2017, at Saint Louis University Hospital in St. Louis from injuries sustained in a workplace accident.

Visitation will be 5 p.m. until services at 8 p.m. Saturday, March 11, at Grace Baptist Church in Granite City.

Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory is handling arrangements.