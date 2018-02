Timothy Patrick Johnson Sr., 64, died Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018, of complications of A.L.S. after a four-year fight at the Adler Center for Care in Aldie, Va.

A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 9, at Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Bethalto. Interment will be in Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.

Marks Mortuary in Wood River is handling arrangements.