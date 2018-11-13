Timothy R. “Tim” Marks, 39, of Troy, Ill., died Monday, November 12, 2018, at Anderson Hospital in Maryville.

Visitation will be after 4 p.m. Thursday, November 15, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, and from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Friday, November 16, 2018, at the funeral home. Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, November 16, at the funeral home, officiated by Rev. Fr. Pat Jakel, pastor of St. Paul Catholic Church in Highland. Interment will be at Saint Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Highland.