Tina M. Hyman, 51, of Grafton, died at 6:47 a.m. Monday, July 24, 2017, at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis.

Visitation will be 10 a.m. until service at noon Thursday, July 27, at Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto. Burial will follow at Upper Alton Cemetery.