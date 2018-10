Toby Daniel Bartholomew, 59, of Bethalto, passed away at 4:28 p.m. Thursday, October 25, 2018, at Alton Memorial Hospital in Alton.

Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. until service time of noon Tuesday, October 30, at Gray Funeral Home in Wood River. Burial will be private at Upper Alton Cemetery in Alton.