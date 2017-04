Tom L. Grimes, 77, of Granite City, died Sunday, April 16, 2017, at Barnes Hospital in St. Louis.

Visitation will be 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, April 20, at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road, Granite City. Funeral Mass will be 10 a.m. Friday, April 21, at Holy Family Catholic Church, Granite City. Interment will be in Sunset Hill Memorial Estates, Glen Carbon.