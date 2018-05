Tom Renken, 52, of Rosewood Heights, passed away at 8:37 p.m. Wednesday, May 16, 2018, at his residence of an apparent heart attack.

In celebration of his life, visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday, May 22, at Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 23, at the funeral home. Rev. Royce Roy will officiate. Burial with full military honors will follow at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis.