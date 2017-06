Tommy G. Neumann, 48, of Bethalto, died unexpectedly at 9:05 a.m. Saturday, June 24, 2017.

Visitation will be 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday June 28, at Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto, where memorial service will be 10 a.m. Thursday, June 29, at Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto. A private family burial will be at a later date.