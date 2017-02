Tristan Ray Gihring, 10, of Wood River, died at 3 a.m. Monday, Feb. 6, 2017, at St. Louis Children’s Hospital following a heroic battle with cancer. Visitation will be from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, at Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River, where services will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 10.