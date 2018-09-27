Two Star Eagle
Two Star Eagle, 85, of Alton, made her journey to the Spirit World on Monday, September 24, 2018.
Memorial visitation will be 1-3 p.m. Sunday, September 30, at Gent Funeral Home in Alton.
Two Star Eagle
Two Star Eagle, 85, of Alton, made her journey to the Spirit World on Monday, September 24, 2018.
Memorial visitation will be 1-3 p.m. Sunday, September 30, at Gent Funeral Home in Alton.
AdVantage | 1000 W. Homer M. Adams Pkwy, Godfrey, IL 62035 | Phone: 618.463.0612 | Copyright 2018