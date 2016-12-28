V. Michael Vurro, of Bethalto, passed away at 8:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 25, 2016, at Barnes Jewish Hospital with his family by his side.

Michael was the oldest of three children, born to Rosari and Gessepi Vurro on Jan. 17, 1939.

At the young age of 14 he started his apprenticeship in Milan, Italy, to become a Master Tailor. At 19, he moved to Basel, Switzerland, where he worked for a theatrical company making costumes for the theater.

In 1969, he immigrated to the United States with his wife and three small children. He settled in the St. Louis area, where, over the years, he owned and operated men’s clothing stores in the Clayton and Kirkwood area. In 2010, he semi-retired and moved to Bethalto, where he still worked part time at his trade.

Michael lived life to the fullest and thoroughly enjoyed traveling, playing shuffleboard, dancing, bocce ball, and spending time with his family and friends. He will be missed by many.

He is survived by two sons, Pat Vurro and his wife, Beatrice, of South County, Mike Vurro of South County; one daughter, Desiree’, and her husband, Keith Pappaspanos of Bridgeton, Mo.; one grandson, Mickael Vurro of South County; one sister, Anna Missana of Milan, Italy; one brother of Melbourne Beach, Fla.; several nieces and nephews; Betty Fernandes, his companion of 20 years; her children, Steve Gibbs and wife, Ellen, Joyce Schwartz and husband, Greg, of Alhambra; and Betty’s grandson, Travis Puckett.

Visitation will be 11 a.m. until time of service at 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30, 2016, at Elias, Kallal, and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto with Pastor Charles West officiating.

Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.

Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association or the American Kidney Association.

