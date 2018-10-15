Vada Pauline Spurgeon McPhail, 94, died at 7:55 p.m. Saturday, October 13, 2018 at Rosewood Care Center in Alton. Born July 6, 1924 in Wood River, she was the daughter of John and Alberta (Millican) Davis. Vada was an avid golfer and racquetball player. She retired in 1979 as a cafeteria worker for the Alton School District and was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Alton. She married Sam McPhail in 1980. He preceded her in death in 2009. Surviving are two daughters, Vicki Rulong (Gordon) of Jacksonville, FL, and Nancy Suhling (Bill) of Alton, one grandson, Bart Leonard (Erin) of the United Kingdom, two great-grandchildren, Ben and Mary Leonard, and a niece, Barbara Gillespie (Spencer) of Normal, IL. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Herman and Paul Davis, two sisters, Dixie Clinton and Helen Boren and her former husband, Raymond Spurgeon in 2009. Visitation will be from 4:00-8:00 p.m. Thursday, October 18, 2018 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Burial will be at Riverside National Cemetery in Riverside, California. Memorials may be made to www.feedingamerica.org,a national school lunch program. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com