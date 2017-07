Valerie H. Lewis, 70, of Alton, died at 5:55 p.m. Monday, July 10, 2017, at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, surrounded by her family and friends.

A Rosary recitation will be at 4 p.m. Thursday, July 13, at Staten-Fine Funeral Home in Alton, followed by visitation from 4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday, July 14, at Mary’s Catholic Church in Alton. Interment will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery in Alton.