Veda M. Pinkerton, 75, of Litchfield, died Monday, Sept. 4, 2017, at St. Francis Hospital in Litchfield.

Visitation will be 9:30 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 7, at Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto. Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens.