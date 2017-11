Velma M. Kepner, 91, of Glen Carbon, died at 11:04 a.m. Friday, Nov. 3, 2017, at Eden Village Care Center.

Visitation will be 9 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 7, at Weber & Rodney Funeral Home. Interment will be at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon.