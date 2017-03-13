Venita A. Childers, 84, of Wood River, died at 7:48 a.m. Saturday, March 11, 2017, at her residence.
A Celebration of Life memorial visitation will be 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 16, at Marks Mortuary in Wood River.
Venita A. Childers, 84, of Wood River, died at 7:48 a.m. Saturday, March 11, 2017, at her residence.
A Celebration of Life memorial visitation will be 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 16, at Marks Mortuary in Wood River.
AdVantage News | 1000 W. Homer Adams Pkwy, Godfrey, IL 62035 | Phone: 618.463.0612 | Copyright 2014