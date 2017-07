Venita (Nilene) Strader, 81, of Godfrey, died at 2:15 a.m. Sunday, July 9, 2017, at her daughter’s house in Wood River.

Visitation will be 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 12, at Gent Funeral Home in Alton, where services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 13. Burial will be in Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey.